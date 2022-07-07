The peso is among the emerging currencies that lost the most against the dollar today

The results of the presidential elections, as well as the perception of global risk, had a negative effect on the peso, since today a dollar costs $4,259.86, according to the current TRM.

In the spot, the price increases more and more and is already over $4,300. During the day the average reaches $4,312.69 and the maximum has already reached $4,335.

The devaluation of the Colombian peso, as well as that of some emerging currencies, has been associated with international risks. There is the uncertainty of a possible global recession by 2023, the increase in interest rates by central banks to control inflation, and the movement of oil prices.

According to data from Bloomberg, the five emerging currencies that have lost the most value against the dollar so far today are the Hungarian forint (-3.10%), the Polish zloty (-1.74%), the South African rand (-1.58%), the Chilean peso (-1.33%), the Turkish lira (-1.32%). These are followed by the Colombian peso, with a fall of 1.25%.

Among the currencies of the region, the Mexican peso (-0.75%), the Brazilian real (-0.67%), the Peruvian sol (-0.36%) and the Argentine peso (-0.16%) they also lose value.

The price of the dollar in Colombia has registered an upward trend since it became known that Gustavo Petro will be the president of Colombia in the next four years. Between June 19, the day of the presidential elections, the TRM has devalued 9.1%.