The PET-Cyclotron of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM, 20 years as a national and international benchmark in high-tech diagnostics.

With a successful institutional trajectory that accumulates twenty years, dedicated to the provision of high-tech medical diagnostic services, the PET-Cyclotron, fourteen years after starting its operations in 2002, two Mixed Service, Research and Teaching Units, known as the Radiopharmacy-Cyclotron Unit and the PET-CT Unit.

Since its creation in 2002, the PET-Ciclotrón has treated more than 61 thousand patients, and Radiofarmacia-C has provided (as producer) more than 250 thousand doses of radiopharmaceuticals for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) studies, which that in the words of the Dr. Rosa María Wong Chew, head of the Clinical Research subdivision of the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), It positions them as national and international benchmarks in the field of highly specialized diagnoses, services that very few public health institutions in our country have, and that in the private sector fetch very high prices.

“Positron emission tomography (PET) is a type of scintigraphy, a procedure in which radionuclides are used to produce images. A radionuclide is a radioactive form of an element, which means that it is an unstable atom that becomes more stable when it releases energy in the form of radiation. Most radionuclides emit high-energy photons such as gamma rays, but positron emission tomography (PET) uses radionuclides that emit particles called positrons. In PET, a substance that the body metabolizes, such as glucose or oxygen, is labeled with a radionuclide. The combination of this substance and the radionuclide is called a radioactive tracer. The tracer accumulates in specific tissues of the body. Generally speaking, the more active the tissue (for example, the more glucose or oxygen it uses), the greater the amount of tracer accumulated and the greater the radiation it emits.” MSDS Manual.

In this regard, Dr. Wong Chew commented: “A study that can last an hour is carried out in five or ten minutes with state-of-the-art technology, using unique instruments in Latin America, for which we are constantly renewing ourselves to continue being reference units, serving the community, and training human resources to bring these technologies to other places.”

“As the largest producer of these supplies in the country, we now have radiopharmaceuticals for Alzheimer’s analysis, we had focused on the dopaminergic system and other neurodegenerative diseases, but others have been added, and we will even produce others for oncology that allow more precise diagnoses ., which we distribute not only in CDMX, but in other entities to 25 public and private institutions”. Doctor Miguel Angel Avila Rodriguez.

For his part, Dr. Miguel Ángel Ávila Rodríguez, head of the Radiopharmacy-Ciclotrón Unit (URC), commented that to carry out their work they have a small particle accelerator, a radiopharmacy laboratory, new fourth-class chemical synthesis modules generation, a quality control area, and renovated facilities, producing in 20 years more than 250,000 unit doses of radiopharmaceuticals for conducting PET-based molecular imaging studies.