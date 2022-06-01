The petition so that Amber Heard does not appear in Aquaman 2 approaches its goal

MVery close to reaching his goal is an ongoing petition to persuade Warner Bros. to eliminate Amber Heard from the next movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

With an original goal set in 4.5 million signatures, Wednesday morning they had already collected 4.43 million signatures.

Through the Change.org site, fan Jeanne Larson created the petition in 2020:

The list’s description reads: “Do the right thing. Eliminate Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.”

Strong revelations after the trial

The 36-year-old actress has been involved in a controversial court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, 58.

Both celebrities have staged a war in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, for a $50 million libel lawsuit.

The actor is suing Heard for alleging abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote. while the actress He countersued his ex for $100 million.

In early May, the petition reached 3 million signatures, when it was reported that Heard was only getting about 10 minutes of screen time in the “Aquaman” sequel.

Heard spoke about it at the trial

During one of her testimonies at the high-profile trial, Amber claimed that the studio “didn’t want to include me” and that she was “actively scheduling time for filming” until Depp supporters reportedly launched a lawsuit. campaign to remove her from the film.

“They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script that had taken out scenes that had action, that showed my character and another character, without revealing any spoilers, two characters fighting each other, and they basically took a lot out of my role.” Heard said. “They just took out a bunch.”

No Chemistry with Jason Momoa

Also in the trial, it came to light that between Jason Momoa and Heard, the main couple of the film,

Nonetheless, Momoa, 42, reportedly advocated that Amber retain her role in the sequel.

For her part, Heard’s WME agent, Jessica Kovacevic, testified that, in her opinion, Warner Bros. “didn’t want to hire someone who got bad press,” adding, “No one wants that partnership.”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will premiere in March 2023.