The Petro Government formally asked the United States to eliminate the tourist visa for Colombians who want to travel to that country

The national government announced that it formally presented the request to the United States authorities to eliminate the tourist visa for Colombians who wish to travel to that country.a situation that was carried out in order to obtain a result similar to the one adopted by the United Kingdom of knocking down that requirement to go to those countries.

In this sense, the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, through his Twitter account, revealed that he submitted the request on Tuesday of this week to the US authorities to make it more flexible for Colombians to travel to that country.

“Great news is the decision of the United Kingdom to eliminate the tourist visa for Colombians. It is the result of a long and judicious process. On the other hand, we have already formalized a similar request to the US Government in order to eliminate this same type of visa,” Murillo trilled.

2/2 We hope that the proposal NOT to require tourist visas from Colombians in the US will become a reality in the future, this will strengthen the ties of brotherhood of our peoples in conditions of equality and within the framework of our special strategic relationship that turned 200 years – Luis Gilberto Murillo (@LuisGMurillo) October 18, 2022

And in another message he assured: “We hope that the proposal NOT to require tourist visas from Colombians in the US will be a reality in the future; this will strengthen the ties of brotherhood of our peoples in conditions of equality and within the framework of our special strategic relationship that celebrated 200 years”.

In addition to this, a strategic work between both governments began to be consolidated so that the issuance of visas can be expedited, a procedure that has had several inconveniences derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the problems in the time to obtain the visa or its renewal, it has been warned that even cases with delays of more than 850 days from the moment the citizen is given the appointment until the document is delivered.

The initiative comes after the visit made to Colombia by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, a senior official in the Biden administration who held a meeting with President Petro several days ago in the Casa de Nariño.

It is pertinent to indicate that on that visit, Blinken and the Colombian president discussed the priorities shared by the two nations, such as support for the implementation of peace, democratic governments and respect for human rights in the Western Hemisphere. Likewise, they discussed the fight against the climate crisis and the protection of biodiversity, the promotion of regional initiatives that address irregular migration and a holistic approach to the world drug problem.

The United Kingdom will not request a tourist visa for Colombians

Although many applaud this important event, on social networks they criticize the president and give the victory to the previous government.

We have great news! As of November 9, 2022, 🇨🇴 nationals will no longer need a visitor visa to travel to 🇬🇧 for periods of up to 6 months. Visit 👉https://t.co/2XtEezv4A5 to review all the information. The UK is waiting for you! #UKCOL pic.twitter.com/eOoDgnb0S7 — British Ambassador – George Hodgson (@HodgsonGeorge) October 18, 2022

Many comments have been made about this positive news for all Colombians who have planned to visit this European area in the near future. Some Internet users applaud this management of the current president of the country; However, many others mention that all the credit is not given because, according to them, the management comes from a time ago, when the president was Iván Duque Márquez.

“Do you consider that the United Kingdom made the decision in these two months? All credit to the previous government, the current one only had to get it right. Great news,” says an Internet user in response to the president’s tweet.

Likewise, in the comments it is possible to show that there are some people who remind Gustavo Petro of the efforts made by Juan Manuel Santos, who was president from 2010 to 2018. “That was done by JM Santos, Petro, everything has a limit,” said another Internet user.

People can also be seen offering all their gratitude to the current head of state. “Excellent, president, the change has come,” said a woman after Petro’s announcement.