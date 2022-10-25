The Petro Government sent the first message after a romp in Ecopetrol and there is already a date for the meeting of the new board

After the announced romp to the Ecopetrol board of directors took place, changing five of its nine members, the government of President Gustavo Petro sent its first message to the shareholders of the most important company in Colombia.

The person in charge of delivering it was the secretary general of the Ministry of Finance, Juan Manuel Russy, who was present at the extraordinary assembly as a representative of the Nation, Ecopetrol’s largest shareholder with 88.49% of the shares.

“We are committed to Ecopetrol continuing to be the largest company in the country, continuing to have the best corporate governance practices and comply with the highest local and international standards”, said Juan Manuel Russy.

In addition, he assured that the members proposed to join the board are “people with recognized professional careers, with knowledge in energy industry, finance, stock market, business risks, technologyinnovation, corporate governance and sustainability”.

Likewise, he highlighted, on behalf of the national government, that they have “experience in the public and private sectors, at a national and international level, which will guide the company’s strategy. (…) Each one of the members has an exquisite academic formation, an impeccable trajectory in each of the relevant fields for performance on the board of directors.”

Juan Manuel Russy also stated that The purpose of the new Government is to take Ecopetrol to “new horizons” in the goal that has been proposed to accelerate the energy transition, but “facing the considerations that have already been made business-wise and within the possibilities offered by the world economic situation, the country’s economic situation and the challenges that the company already faces”.

The purpose of the new government is to take Ecopetrol to “new horizons,” said the secretary general of the Ministry of Finance. – Photo: William Torres

The new board of Ecopetrol

After the extraordinary meeting, the new members of Ecopetrol’s board of directors are Monica de Greiff, Saúl Kattan Cohen, Gabriel Mauricio Cabrera and Gonzalo Hernández Jiménezwho is currently the technical deputy minister of Finance.

Sandra Ospina Arango also enters, who was appointed by the hydrocarbon producing departments exploited by Ecopetrol to replace Hernando Ramírez Plazas.

These members join Carlos Gustavo Cano, who was nominated again by the minority shareholders (pension funds) to represent them, since Luis Santiago Perdomo Maldonado, Sergio Restrepo Isaza and Esteban Piedrahita Uribewho were ratified.

Felipe Bayon and Juan Manuel Russi – Photo: William Torres

This Friday the new board meets

The secretary general of the Ministry of Finance assured that the first session of the new board of directors of Ecopetrol will be held next Friday, October 28so this week the intensive induction process will begin with the members that will arrive.

“The board of directors will undertake the analysis of the company’s situation and the establishment of new horizons, new directionsin light of the interests of the shareholders, of which the nation is part, and in line with the priorities of the new government”, he assured.

For his part, the president of Ecopetrol, Felipe Bayón, affirmed that with the new members you will have the opportunity to look at the entire company strategy and budgets. “There will be things that can be accelerated and there will be new technologies, and Ecopetrol, as it has shown so far, will continue to be open to lead,” he added.

In this first meeting, the discussion about the continuity or not of Felipe Bayón as the president of the company, a position he has held since 2017, could come to the fore. “It will be a conversation and discussion that the board of directors will have to have at the time”Bayon said.

“I am very happy, but regardless of what Felipe Bayón thinks, the important thing is the organizations and institutions. From a personal point of view, eagerly and with a lot of energy (to continue)there are still many things to do”, he added.

In addition, he stressed that the company is strengthened, from the operational point of view. “Things are working well and it is that company of all Colombians that we want to continue to see grow and lead the energy transition.

Even the president of Ecopetrol assured that the entry of five new members to the board of directors is a piece of peace of mind for minority shareholderssince four members who “already know the company in detail, the strategy and even how it has managed the crisis, the transition and the new bets that Ecopetrol is making” will follow.