The petrol nightmare arrives: skyrocketing prices from November

It is a constant drain but now there is a risk of breaking some records of the past: the price of fuels is now out of control, gasoline is reaching values ​​of even 2 euros per liter, unimaginable only a few months ago.

The denunciation of the Codacons

The top of prices is reaching these days: Codacons denounced “ a flurry of price increases that exceeds the psychological threshold of 2 euros per liter in many distributors of the peninsula “. The president of the Consumers’ Association, Carlo Rienzi, underlined the increases on petrol and diesel that have affected all of Italy, from North to South. The real drain is on the “green”, which now travels towards the crazy figure even higher than 2 euro per liter.

More than 400 euros a year

Between the expensive bills (electricity, water, gas), the increase of the price of raw materials that we have just dealt with at Giornale.it, the coup de grace is given by the unbridled increase in fuels which are the main cause of the bloodletting of Italian families forced to spend an average of 430 euros plus the year to be able to move and go to work. “ On the occasion of the November 1st long weekend “continued Rienzi,” a full tank of green or diesel to cost around 20 euros more today than in the same period of 2020 “, Declared a daily blitz. And the news is bad: the already very high bill is destined to rise in the coming weeks due to the continuous upward fluctuations in list prices. Rienzi sees a near-pitch black future. “ The effects of this situation risk being devastating for citizens’ pockets and will have negative repercussions on the purchasing power of consumers and on Christmas consumption. “.

How much does the state earn