Business

The petrol nightmare arrives: skyrocketing prices from November

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

It is a constant drain but now there is a risk of breaking some records of the past: the price of fuels is now out of control, gasoline is reaching values ​​of even 2 euros per liter, unimaginable only a few months ago.

The denunciation of the Codacons

The top of prices is reaching these days: Codacons denounced “a flurry of price increases that exceeds the psychological threshold of 2 euros per liter in many distributors of the peninsula“. The president of the Consumers’ Association, Carlo Rienzi, underlined the increases on petrol and diesel that have affected all of Italy, from North to South. The real drain is on the “green”, which now travels towards the crazy figure even higher than 2 euro per liter.

More than 400 euros a year

Between the expensive bills (electricity, water, gas), the increase of the price of raw materials that we have just dealt with at Giornale.it, the coup de grace is given by the unbridled increase in fuels which are the main cause of the bloodletting of Italian families forced to spend an average of 430 euros plus the year to be able to move and go to work. “On the occasion of the November 1st long weekend“continued Rienzi,”a full tank of green or diesel to cost around 20 euros more today than in the same period of 2020“, Declared a daily blitz. And the news is bad: the already very high bill is destined to rise in the coming weeks due to the continuous upward fluctuations in list prices. Rienzi sees a near-pitch black future. “The effects of this situation risk being devastating for citizens’ pockets and will have negative repercussions on the purchasing power of consumers and on Christmas consumption.“.

How much does the state earn

In this situation, the only gain is that of the Treasury coffers: as we wrote in Giornale.it, according to the studies office of the CGIA (Association of artisans and small businesses), with the resumption of movements and the increase in the price of petrol, diesel and LPG, the treasury will get a treasure which amounts to approximately one billion euros. The Association, in fact, explains that in the face of the surge in crude oil that has occurred since the beginning of the year, the revenue for the state coffers has also increased, which applies VAT at 22% on the taxable base of fuels. And then there are also excise duties, therefore a double taxation. “It goes without saying that the price at the pump of petrol, diesel and LPG for motor vehicles is not determined by the state.“, underlines the association, as reported by ItalPress.”However, the increase in the cost of fuel recorded in 2021 was certainly good for the tax authorities, not at all for motorists’ portfolios.“. How will the Draghi government respond to this bloodletting?

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

a study has revealed how long their effectiveness lasts. The Results are Surprising »ILMETEO.it

2 days ago

Gentiloni to NewsMediaset: “The G20 a success for Draghi”

21 hours ago

Half-naked woman comes out of the back of the van (and he gets fired)

2 days ago

“Yes to the Austria model: yellow zones for No Vax and tampons every day”

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button