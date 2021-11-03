The Peugeot 3008 is preparing to become a coupe SUV

Some define it 4008, others 3008 Cross. It is certain, however, that Peugeot is working on the P54 project dedicated to a version coupe of 3008.

An SUV with a sloping rear window, therefore, able to compete with Renault Arkana and Cupra Formentor and which could be very close to the official presentation.

The first SUV coupe

The colleagues Motor1 France have collected the various rumors of the last few months to try to imagine the first SUV coupe in the history of the Lion. Apparently, Peugeot is preparing its proposal for a rapidly growing segment that constantly sees new competitors.

The idea would be to capitalize on the good success of the 3008 to obtain a model with very similar shapes, but with a sloping roof and an even more dynamic look. This hypothetical 4008 may have a slightly smaller trunk and less headroom for rear passengers, but the dynamic line could still attract a new slice of clientele.

In addition to the new proportions, Peugeot could add a new style of the headlights and some ad hoc equipment to characterize the sportiness of the model.

Petrol, diesel and hybrid

To get an idea of ​​what a Peugeot 4008 might look like, you can look at Quartz concept exhibited at the 2014 Paris Motor Show. Regarding the engines, however, there should be no big surprises. Under the hood, the 4008 will share the 3008’s powertrains with 131hp and 181hp PureTech petrol engines, a 131hp diesel and plug-in hybrids 224 and 302 hp.

The model will be built on Stellantis’ EMP2 platform and is expected to be approximately 4.6 meters long. The car will be assembled in the Peugeot plant of Mulhouse where the new 308 and 308 SW will also be produced. The presentation should take place at mid 2022, while the arrival at the dealership is expected by 2023.