The Pfizer Covid vaccine was applied and ensures that he aged “20 years in three days”

a woman called michelle flowera native of Sheffield, United Kingdomassured that “he aged 20 years in just three days”, after receiving the booster vaccine against Covid-19. His unusual story generated a stir in all corners of the Internet and it did not take long to go viral through social networks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects, “most of which are mild or moderate and resolve spontaneously within days.” As detailed by the entity, the typical reactions are headache, fever, chills, and tiredness.

However, Michelle, 41, confirmed that had an adverse reaction to a pfizer booster which was applied in January of this year. Two weeks later, the British began to suffer from a painful skin condition which caused “small cracks” on the lips.

In this totally unexpected situation, They were diagnosed urticaria -hives- and her GP prescribed steroids to treat it. “They hurt so much that I can’t open my mouth properly”the woman admitted.

In this context, Michelle affirmed that your immune system was permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine, as he became dependent on steroids. even she believes that was misdiagnosed.

Months passed and the woman spoke with a friend, whose mother apparently presented the same symptoms to the Pfizer serum. Because of that, Flower self-diagnosed with dermatomyositisalso known as “butterfly eyes”noted the portal YorkshireLive.

Michelle’s ordeal

With that scenario, and sorry for the situation, Flower revealed: “I was crying in pain. I didn’t sleep for several days.”.

At the same time, he provided more details of what it feels like to suffer from this type of ailment in the body: “It’s like having a very, very bad sunburn. My face is burning and itching. I have the most sore lips in the world, it’s like having cold sores”.

Following that line, the British explained Which is the treatment you are currently doing to reduce your symptoms. “The only cream I found to relieve pain is an E45 -used to treat and soothe dry skin, itching and flaking- that gives me about 20 minutes of relief”.

On the other hand, he added that “General practitioners are not aware of this new secondary effect of the needle stick.”

Promotes vaccination

Despite his adverse reaction, Michelle specified that is not against vaccinations. However, he reflected: “People need to be aware that there are serious side effects that affect people.”