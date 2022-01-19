The Pfizer pill is also effective against the Omicron – Medicine variant

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 18 – The first new results of numerous studies “show that our oral treatment # COVID19 maintains its effectiveness in vitro against the #Omicron variant”. Pfizer announces it on Twitter explaining that the cure has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many times higher than the amount needed to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells.

Pfizer CEO Alberto Bourla is said to be “encouraged” by these initial results, while Mikael Dolsten, scientific director of the pharmaceutical company underlines how these data “suggest that our oral therapy against Covid-19 can be an important and effective tool in the our ongoing battle against this devastating virus and current disturbing variants, including highly transmissible Omicron. “

Notably, clinical results have already shown that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90% compared to placebo for high-risk patients when treated within five days of symptom onset. Now these laboratory studies, the company says, suggest that Paxlovid “has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many times higher than the amount needed to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells.” (HANDLE).