The PGE for the city of Toledo are dedicated to heritage and the new Institute of Legal Medicine

Since the different items of the General State Budget Bill (PGE) for the city of Toledo were known, alarms have been raised due to the lack of promised investments. On Friday, the central government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Francis Tierrasecaclarified that both the third lane of TO-23 and the Civil Guard barracks will run as expected. Regarding the Benemérita building, he explained that the investment for this work is not included in the PGE because it will be financed through the State Security Infrastructure Plan, of the Ministry of the Interior, which plans to invest 17 million euros. And, in addition, he announced that in a few days technical meetings will be held so that the Ministry knows the needs of the future barracks and, with these data, the construction project will be drawn up.

In relation to the third lane of the TO-23, which had a bidding budget for the works estimated at four million euros, an urgent project to improve traffic problems between the Polígono and Santa Bárbara, Dry land confirmed that since it is not a new work, it is reflected in the ordinary expenses of the Ministry of Transport for the province of Toledo, which has a global allocation of 73 million euros. The project foresees the construction of this lane, which would be reversible to adapt it in one direction or another depending on the traffic, in six months from the award of the works. What the Government delegate did recognize on Friday is that the General State Budgets do not include any item for the AVE from Madrid to Extremadura that supposes investments in Castilla-La Mancha, although yes for the stretch of Extremadura. As he said, there are still important issues to be closed, such as the burying of the line through Talavera and determining how it will pass through Toledo, where several options are being considered to “delimit and study” various issues, especially how it will be its passage through Talavera de la Reina -which calls for the line to be buried- and Toledo, where several options are being considered so that it does not have a visual impact on the city’s landscape.

Last Friday, Tierraseca exposed the items of the 2023 General State Budget Bill (PGE) that affect Castilla-La Mancha. Specifically, for the city of Toledo, he explained that one of the most important investments will be the one that the Ministry of Justice has allocated for the construction on the street of Denmark new Legal Medicine Institute for an amount of 3,294,100 euros. This department has also budgeted 100,000 euros to complete the reform of the Toledo Provincial Court.

More money for the Consortium



One of the good news for the city is the increase in the budget of the Toledo City Consortium, as the mayor, Milagros Tolón, claimed, increasing by five percent compared to the 1,450,000 this year. Also included 200,000 euros for the Salón Rico.

An important item, of 400,000, will be earmarked for the restoration of the Mapica Palace, headquarters of the State Highway Demarcation, a Renaissance building, located in the heart of the Historic District, in the Plaza de Santa Clara. There is already a project, entitled, ‘Zaguán Adarve Cobertizo’, which was carried out by José Ramón González de la Cal, on behalf of the architecture studio Paz + Cal.

Another project that is progressing, albeit more slowly, is the construction of the bridge between the Polígono and Azucaica neighborhoods, within 60 kilometers for the section of the A-40, for which an item of 500,000 euros will be allocated in 2023, a budget that includes the drafting of the project for this great infrastructure, very important for the cohesion of the city .

In cultural material, the city will receive 592,000 euros for the Wall, 300,000 for the works of the Sephardic Museum; 400,000 to start the plan of the Vega Baja, its recovery and musealization of the archaeological site; 100,000 euros for the Parador and, lastly, the project for the Postal Museum of Toledo, on Calle de la Plata, which will receive 734,000 euros.