the pharaminous contribution of Messi in Paris, Mbappé and Neymar dropped!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in the history of the France team

If the performances of Lionel Messi since his arrival at Paris-Saint-Germain are far from expectations, the Qatari leaders can rub their hands. And for good reason, the arrival of the Septuple Ballon, considered the best player in history by the biggest names in the world of football, has allowed the capital club to enter a new dimension.

Messi dumps Mbappé and Neymar

The Parisian has released significant figures in recent hours. Lionel Messi has accounted for 60% of PSG jersey sales since his arrival last August, thus relegating Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr far behind. In addition, the French champion gains a million followers on his social networks per week! PSG is now the third most followed football club in the world on Instagram behind FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. La Pulga brought 27 million new subscribers to the club’s Instagram account.