The pharaonic offer of 242 million euros that Cristiano Ronaldo rejected from this team!
Cristiano Ronaldo is clear that his ambitions are not a question of money, but of the sporting project that a club can offer him. At least that’s what he proved after rejecting a pharaonic offer during the recent transfer window.
The Portuguese refused to sign one of the most brutal contracts offered to him in his nearly 20-year career. It was the Al Hilal FC from Saudi Arabia tempted him to play there between 2022 and 2024 for 242 million euros.
The information had circulated several weeks ago, when the striker was in the middle of looking for another team to play in the Champions League, but we now know in detail who made this offer.
In lyrics for The Athletic, Yasser AlmisehalSaudi Football Federation President Yasser Almisehal confirmed: “Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come to Saudi Arabia despite the 242 million euros put on the table by Al-Hilal for just two seasons.”
Portuguese channel CNN was the first to give details of the offer, without mentioning the club. If he had said yes, Ronaldo would then have earned around 2.3 million euros per week!
“At the moment it’s not possible anymore because our market is closed, but we would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi Arabian League,” added the manager.
The “Bicho” wants to continue competing at the highest level. Throughout the summer, he sought to continue to expand his record in the Champions League, without success. The feeling it leaves is that in the Manchester United He does not find the happiness he needs, but he persists in his idea of remaining in Europe.
What is certain is that for now the Portuguese has lost the title and the identification with the European Union. Ten Hag doesn’t seem like an easy factor to find. His signals indicate that he is not in his best form at the moment, although it seems that his main target is the World Cup in Qatar in two months.