The pharaonic offer of 242 million euros that Cristiano Ronaldo rejected from this team!

Cristiano Ronaldo is clear that his ambitions are not a question of money, but of the sporting project that a club can offer him. At least that’s what he proved after rejecting a pharaonic offer during the recent transfer window.

The Portuguese refused to sign one of the most brutal contracts offered to him in his nearly 20-year career. It was the Al Hilal FC from Saudi Arabia tempted him to play there between 2022 and 2024 for 242 million euros.

The information had circulated several weeks ago, when the striker was in the middle of looking for another team to play in the Champions League, but we now know in detail who made this offer.

In lyrics for The Athletic, Yasser AlmisehalSaudi Football Federation President Yasser Almisehal confirmed: “Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come to Saudi Arabia despite the 242 million euros put on the table by Al-Hilal for just two seasons.”