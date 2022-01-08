The Phase 2 Internet Bonus is here and is worth € 2,500 right away. Here’s how to get it

Certainly in the age of smart-working, a bonus that favors digitalization and connection is particularly useful and important.

Therefore, the arrival of a bonus focused on improving internet connections should not be surprising. In fact, experts say that the general level of internet connection in Italy is rather low compared to European partners and consequently a bonus that goes to intervene in this sense is particularly apt. Among other things, improving the average level of connections to the web is above all a strategic maneuver in view of a protracted uncertainty regarding covid-19. Always new variants come out and consequently there is always the risk of closures and locktowns. Therefore, for smart working to work properly but also for companies to compete well on an international level, it is important that connections improve. The Mise announced the departure of the so-called internet bonus at the end of 2021 via its official website. Actually this is specifically the Phase 2 internet voucher.

A convenient and strategic bonus

This is a voucher that can range between € 300 and € 2000 to activate a particularly powerful internet connection. You will be entitled to an extra € 500 for switching to a 1 Gbit / s connection. Companies wishing to improve the level of their connection to the web can benefit from it. The budget made available is equal to 609 million euros. Giancarlo Giorgetti and his Ministry estimate that up to one million 400 thousand companies will be able to benefit from this bonus. Each company can ask for only one voucher. The ministry is confident that this commitment by the government will make businesses more competitive.

But this bonus can also make companies less reluctant to grant smart working in case of need or as an even more usual practice.

In fact, a certain mistrust of agile work remains among Italian companies.