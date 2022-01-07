The Phase 2 Internet Bonus of up to 2,000 euros arrives, what is it and who is it?

On 30 December 2021, the Ministry of Economic Development (MiSE) announced, through a press release published on its website, that the implementing decree relating to the internet bonus for the digitalization of businesses was issued. We are talking about the so-called phase 2 internet voucher. Let’s see better what it is and to whom it belongs.

Phase two internet bonus, what is it and who is it for?

The companies, according to the MiSE press release, will be able to request a single voucher which can be of different amounts, from a minimum of 300 euros to a maximum of 2,000 euros, and the duration of the contract can vary from a minimum of 18 months up to 36 months.

Furthermore, the value of the voucher can be increased up to 500 euros in the case of switching to 1 Gbit / s connections.

The Business Plan, approved by the European Commission on 15 December 2021, will last until the allocated resources are exhausted, in any case no later than 24 months from the start of the intervention by Infratel.

The resources that will be used for the internet bonus to businesses will amount to 609 million euros, for an audience of potential beneficiaries that can range from a minimum of 850,000 to a maximum of 1,400,000 businesses.

The Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, declared:

“We deploy important resources to support the digitalization of businesses in order to reduce the digital divide of the production system throughout the national territory. We must speed up investments in the country’s ultra-broadband and seize the opportunity of the resources allocated in the NRP. The Voucher Plan for businesses is a measure that we will support by accompanying activation also with communication initiatives aimed at making all possible beneficiaries aware of the new measure “.

