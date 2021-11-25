the phases until awakening

Pre-anesthesia it basically serves to reassure the patient before he is introduced into the operating block. This phase precedes the actual anesthesia and during this time the anesthetist can administer an analgesic drug to begin to fight the pain.

In fact, once the preoperative examinations have been made, it is time to enter the room where the surgery will be performed. Before starting what is the real surgical step, the so-called pre-anesthesia is done.

The interventions are not all the same and this also applies to anesthesia for which there may be slightly different approaches. The stages, however, of general anesthesia they always remain more or less the same.

Then it begins the induction phase. Hypnosis obtained through anesthetics that can be administered both intravenously and by inhalation is associated with the analgesia that is introduced thanks to opioid drugs and relaxation of the muscles. Furthermore, if necessary, we proceed with endotracheal intubation, that is to say that sort of tube that goes into the respiratory tract to allow the administration of oxygen.

At this moment the surgeon is obviously working and it is necessary to maintain anesthesia for the duration of the operation.

Anesthesia is maintained both through gases that are made to breathe by the patient and with continuous infusion drugs. There are two classes of drugs used, a hypnotic that allows you to maintain unconsciousness and an opiate that ensures the absence of pain. We therefore speak of balanced anesthesia.

General anesthesia, the moment of awakening

At this point the intervention ends and we proceed with the awakening phase which can occur at two different times. First, any remnants of curare derivatives are removed, then the tube positioned inside the trachea is removed when it is used. The patient breathes on his own and therefore can be awakened.

