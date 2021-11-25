Health
the phases until awakening
The interventions are not all the same and this also applies to anesthesia for which there may be slightly different approaches. The stages, however, of general anesthesia they always remain more or less the same.
General anesthesia, the stages
In fact, once the preoperative examinations have been made, it is time to enter the room where the surgery will be performed. Before starting what is the real surgical step, the so-called pre-anesthesia is done.
Pre-anesthesia it basically serves to reassure the patient before he is introduced into the operating block. This phase precedes the actual anesthesia and during this time the anesthetist can administer an analgesic drug to begin to fight the pain.