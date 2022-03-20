The phenomenon of the Clásico Regio, is it convenient for them to beat Tigres or Rayados?

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 03.18.2022 23:59:28





Tigers and Stripes They meet this Saturday in the Volcano during the Edition 127 of the Royal Classica duel that the fans of these teams want to win yes or yes, and that even, just over a decade ago, obtaining those three points was the maximum achievement to which they aspired, since it was not common for their teams to enter League.

Now everything is different, these teams are the richest in their payrolls in Mexican soccer, they aspire to something more than just win the northern derby; however, it is necessary to pay attention to a phenomenon that has occurred in at least the last 10 Royal Classics regular tournament.

And it is that whoever wins the classic does not do as well as the one who loses; Tigres does better after losing the classic, similar tendency is the one that Monterrey has; while in the ties, it is the UANL that usually looks better after the tie in the fraternal meeting, because in two of four occasions he even became champion.

When Tigres wins it

Of the last 10 regular tournament classics, Tigres has won three:

Opening 2019 , the felines won 2-0 on Day 12; after this result, the auriazules won 15 points, but in the Liguilla they were immediately eliminated by América, in the quarterfinals. While Rayados added 11 units, but ended up being the tournament champion.

, the felines won 2-0 on Day 12; after this result, the auriazules won 15 points, but in the Liguilla they were immediately eliminated by América, in the quarterfinals. While Rayados added 11 units, but ended up being the tournament champion. Guardians 2020 , those of the UANL repeated the score 2-0 on Day 12, then they could only add eight units, while the Pandilla achieved a string of four wins and only one loss on the last date; in the end, the first was eliminated in the Quarterfinals and the second in the Repechage.

, those of the UANL repeated the score 2-0 on Day 12, then they could only add eight units, while the Pandilla achieved a string of four wins and only one loss on the last date; in the end, the first was eliminated in the Quarterfinals and the second in the Repechage. Guardians 2021, Tigres won 2-1 on Day 16; although, both were eliminated in the Quick Liguilla, but Monterrey in a more advanced instance, since it was left out in the Quarters and the UANL in the Repechage.

When Rayados wins

Closing 2017 , Rayados won 1-0 on Matchday 15; then he closed the tournament with two defeats, against Veracruz and Morelia, while the felines did the opposite, they closed with two wins against Tijuana and Gallos, and then ran into Monterrey in the Semifinal and kicked him out, although later the Final against Chivas was lost by Tigres in a controversial way, when Luis Enrique Santander did not score a very clear penalty in favor of the cats.

, Rayados won 1-0 on Matchday 15; then he closed the tournament with two defeats, against Veracruz and Morelia, while the felines did the opposite, they closed with two wins against Tijuana and Gallos, and then ran into Monterrey in the Semifinal and kicked him out, although later the Final against Chivas was lost by Tigres in a controversial way, when Luis Enrique Santander did not score a very clear penalty in favor of the cats. Opening 2017 , 2-0 the Pandilla triumphed on Day 17; in this Liguilla, Tigres beat Monterrey in the Royal Final and at home, BBVA.

, 2-0 the Pandilla triumphed on Day 17; in this Liguilla, Tigres beat Monterrey in the Royal Final and at home, BBVA. opening 2021, Monterrey won 2-0 Day 9; Rayados only added 8 points out of the remaining 24, then after passing the playoffs, he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Atlas; the university students added 15 of 24 and were a few minutes away from reaching their first final with Miguel Herrera, but León scored them in the final stretch and they were out.

when they draw

Opening 2016 , the score was 1-1 on Day 15; Rayados was left without a Liguilla and Tigres was champion, defeating America in the Final, without losing any match of the Fiesta Grande.

, the score was 1-1 on Day 15; Rayados was left without a Liguilla and Tigres was champion, defeating America in the Final, without losing any match of the Fiesta Grande. Closing 2018 , tied 2-2 on Day 17; the two were eliminated in the quarterfinals, the difference was that Monterrey was losing overall with Xolos and the felines equalized with Santos.

, tied 2-2 on Day 17; the two were eliminated in the quarterfinals, the difference was that Monterrey was losing overall with Xolos and the felines equalized with Santos. Opening 2018 , tied 0-0 on Day 10; Monterrey only added 10 points out of 21 that remained in the tournament, Tigres accumulated 14, but in Liguilla, the Pandilla reached the Semifinal and the Auriazules reached the Quarterfinals.

, tied 0-0 on Day 10; Monterrey only added 10 points out of 21 that remained in the tournament, Tigres accumulated 14, but in Liguilla, the Pandilla reached the Semifinal and the Auriazules reached the Quarterfinals. Closing 2019, draw 1-1 on Day 10; In the following games, Rayados not only added a poor amount of 5 points out of 18, he was eliminated in the Semifinal by León, a team that would face Tigres in the Final. Those from UANL achieved 14 units out of 21 and won the trophy.

​

​

​