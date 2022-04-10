‘The phones were left open if Felipe Caicedo wants to call at any time to return’ to the Ecuadorian team, says the technical secretary of the FEF | Soccer | Sports

The doors in the Ecuadorian team are not closed for striker Felipe Caicedo ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, in which the Tricolor is part of group A: Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands, reveals Gabriel Wainer, technical secretary of the Ecuadorian Federation Football (FEF).

Philippao, who plays for Inter Milan, maintained in 2017 that his cycle in the Tri had come to an end. The attacker resigned from the National Team on September 14, 2017, through messages on the social network Twitter, after the Ecuadorian Football Federation – chaired at the time by Carlos Villacís – separated the coach Gustavo Quinteros.

Subsequently, he did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, despite having led the standings in the first four days.

“I had contact with Felipe and his environment in September 2020. As soon as I took up my job at the FEF, it was one of the first things I did, which was to talk to each of the most experienced players,” Wainer told the radio. Coverage 104.1 FM.

And he added: “I promptly spoke with Cristian Ramírez and Felipe, who had resigned from the National Team. I wanted to know his position, show what the project was and the ideas that I brought based on the experience he had acquired in the selections”.

On the rumors of a new rapprochement of the FEF with the battering ram, Wainer revealed: Everything that has come up in recent times I don’t know where it comes from. It was not from us and if it was a move from a third party, I do not know. The reality is that there was no rapprochement on the part of the technical secretariat of the FEF and the coaching staff with the striker. The phones were left open if at any time Felipe wants to call to return. (D)