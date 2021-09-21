the photo as a child is making the rounds of the web

Jack Nicholson: Did you recognize him? His sister was actually his mother, she is 83 years old today and is an international movie star

It has won three Academy Awards and has received dozens of nominations for the most important awards in the world of cinema. He is a Hollywood star and even today, despite his age, the world of international cinema considers him one of the best. Born in Neptune City, class of 1937, ladies and gentlemen, here you are Jack Nicholson. Known to many for his evil grin, the actor began his career at just seventeen when he decided to move to Los Angeles. His first leading role dates back to 1958 in the film The Cry Baby Killer, while his first and real success was with Easy Rider in 1969.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> The Poohs still in mourning: Roby Facchinetti announces the tragedy

Jack Nicholson: What was he like as a child?

For days, a photo of the American actor has been around the web as a child. Unrecognizable, at that time Nicholson still was not aware of the story of his birth, for the very curious gossip and a scoop to reveal. Jack was born in Neptune City on April 22, 1937, from June Nicholson, a simple student. It wasn’t until 1974, following extensive research by a Times reporter, that the star learned that his mother June was the woman he believed was his sister, while the one he believed was his mother was actually his grandmother. His biological father, on the other hand, has never been identified.

Loading... Advertisements

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Men and Women, who is the suitor Lucrezia Comanducci

A tender but at the same time mischievous look, perhaps at the time little Jack already knew what he wanted to do when he grew up. Hollywood will always be grateful to him for his greatness.

If you want to always be informed in real time and on our gossip news, television, music, entertainment, news, cases, crime news and much more, follow us on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter