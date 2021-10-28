the photo beyond transparency – Libero Quotidiano





Lourdes Leon Ciccone like mother Madonna. The pop star’s daughter shows up on Instagram in a bold version: stilettos, latex bodysuits and sheer stockings. In addition to the photos, Lourdes has published a video that leaves no room for the imagination. In fact, in the video you can also see the transparent inlays on side B. Madonna’s daughter, just 25, is already a very famous model.





Everyone woos her, given the charm beyond the labels. It is no coincidence that Lourdes showed up at the Met Gala with unshaved armpits. “Normalize without discussing the cycle of a woman’s body! Think before making insensitive and misogynistic comments!”, Was his comment, throwing a clear dig at those who did not like the look without veils.





Like Lourdes Leon, in fact, also other stars under 30, like Miley Cyrus and Emma Corrin, showed up on public occasions with unshaved armpits. Perfectly at ease. However, the example is and remains Julia Roberts, who back in 1999, on the occasion of the premiere of the Notting Hill film, showed up with a sleeveless dress and unshaved armpits. In short, a fashion that has ancient origins and that allows you to show yourself as you are.

