News

the photo beyond transparency – Libero Quotidiano

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Lourdes Leon Ciccone like mother Madonna. The pop star’s daughter shows up on Instagram in a bold version: stilettos, latex bodysuits and sheer stockings. In addition to the photos, Lourdes has published a video that leaves no room for the imagination. In fact, in the video you can also see the transparent inlays on side B. Madonna’s daughter, just 25, is already a very famous model.

Unrecognizable and unruly. Do you know whose daughter this girl is? Scandal at the Milanese fashion show | Photo

Everyone woos her, given the charm beyond the labels. It is no coincidence that Lourdes showed up at the Met Gala with unshaved armpits. “Normalize without discussing the cycle of a woman’s body! Think before making insensitive and misogynistic comments!”, Was his comment, throwing a clear dig at those who did not like the look without veils.

Lourdes Leon, eye to hair: the photo of Madonna's daughter that shocks the world | Look

Like Lourdes Leon, in fact, also other stars under 30, like Miley Cyrus and Emma Corrin, showed up on public occasions with unshaved armpits. Perfectly at ease. However, the example is and remains Julia Roberts, who back in 1999, on the occasion of the premiere of the Notting Hill film, showed up with a sleeveless dress and unshaved armpits. In short, a fashion that has ancient origins and that allows you to show yourself as you are.

Loading...
Advertisements
Madonna completely out of control: the B side ... at 63, madness live on TV | Video




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

720
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
701
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
621
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
587
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
513
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
482
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
478
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
378
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
374
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
365
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top