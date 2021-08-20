the PHOTO carousel ignites the fans

Impossible not to admire the couple who once again shared dizzying shots of their vacation, at sunset they are a delight for the eyes.

The summer holidays of the former gieffina continue at full speed Giulia Salemi next to her love Pierpaolo Pretelli. After Ibiza and Porto Cervo they are now in Santorini to spend a few days in this earthly paradise where sky and earth meet to give space to the undisputed white of the typical houses of the island.

Very active on social networks, Giulia never stops telling her crazy days in the name of long baths in the sea and many excursions where traditional cuisine and worldly evenings alternate with long moments of romance next to her partner.

Giulia Salemi discovers the belly, a galactic dress at sunset with her love

