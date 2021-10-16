News

the photo in a soldier’s costume

In recent days we have seen Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham on the set in the first official photos of The Mercenaries 4, a new chapter in the action saga that sees them working side by side. Among the new entries of the fourth episode is Megan Fox, and she too seems ready to jump into action judging by the latest images.

The new photos come from Twitter, and are also visible at the bottom of the news. The first is a selfie in the mirror of Megan Fox, with a total black look; the second is a close-up that highlights her magnetic gaze, as well as a necklace and a leather jacket.

“Megan Fox is dressed up for Expendables 4 and ready to start shooting reads the caption of Fandom.

A few weeks ago Megan Fox drove fans crazy for the look she wore at the MTV Video Music Awards, on the red carpet with her partner Machine Gun Kelly. In the cast of The Expendables 4 there are also Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa and rapper 50 Cent. The film is written by Max Adams, Spenser Cohen and John Joseph Connolly, and directed by Scott Waugh.

According to the manufacturers, The Mercenaries 4 Sara “the biggest and most spectacular ever made” in the franchise, featuring no holds barred action sequences. What are your expectations for the film? Let us know as always in your comments.

