the photo in Rome with the famous actor

Fabio Rovazzi he allows himself a lunch in Rome after the naval adventure at Sanremo Festival and the company is truly excellent. The youtuber is in fact together with the world-famous actor Tom Hollandnew Spider-Man, as evidenced by the photo published on Instagram complete with a view of the Colosseum. Rovazzi concluded its participation in the Sanremo event a few days ago, where she spent the week with Orietta Berticompanion of this cruise adventure.

Fabio Rovazzi, on Instagram the photo with Tom Holland after Sanremo

The singer on Instagram posts a photo that makes all Spider-Man fans jealous, as he immortalizes him together with Tom Holland, the new face of the web launcher.

Rovazzi would have lunch with the actor in a restaurant overlooking the Colosseum, and comments on the photo ironic: “Next time carbonara bro“. Holland is in the capital to attend the promotion of his latest film, Uncharted.

Rovazzi jumped at the opportunity, as evidenced by his comment under a photo of Holland posted on Instagram: “Bro, little coffee?“Asks the singer. We do not know how the two met, but it is known that during his raids in Los Angeles, Rovazzi also met Robert Downey JrIron Man, at Universal Studios, which he then interviewed.

Fabio Rovazzi: from Orietta Berti to Tom Holland

The singer finally got off the cruise ship that hosted him during Sanremowhere he led a naval subsidiary of the Festival. For the 28-year-old this edition was full of emotions, as he himself explains during the last evening, in which he recounted the moment of closure that he was experiencing also due to the pandemic.

Surely Sanremo it helped him a lot to overcome the period, which was also marked by the death of his grandparents.

“Spend a week with the sweetest woman on the planet in the middle of the sea on a fantastic ship, duet with her, find myself at the Ariston for the second time and feel my stomach implode“, He writes on Instagram,”Feel my mom happy. Come back to life“. Surely Rovazzi has fully resumed everyday life and started with a bang, as shown by lunch with Tom Holland.