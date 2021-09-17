the photo Mia Threapleton the same as her mom

They walk side by side on a long beach with waves stirred by the winter wind, blond hair, a washed-out complexion and a round, smiling face are the common and unmistakable traits of Kate Winslet and eldest daughter Mia Threapleton. Seeing them together is less easy than it might seem because Mia, despite being just twenty, is as reserved as her mother Kate and neither of them has an Instagram profile. That’s why it seemed to us that Mia grew up in an instant, ranging from the adorable photos of her being carried in her arms through the streets of New York to this shot where the two share a rare mom-daughter moment walking the family dog. , a beige labrador.

Mia Threapleton was born in 2000 from Kate Winslet’s first marriage, then 26, with director Jim Threapleton, from whom she divorces (shocking the world of showbiz who saw them as the perfect couple) after 3 years, in 2001. Mia has two other half-siblings, Joe Mendes and Bear Blaze Winslet, born to Kate’s subsequent marriages. The large Winslet family is on good terms and, although Mia has often said she doesn’t use her Oscar-winning mother’s name to be successful, this does not mean that the affection between the two is cracked, quite the contrary.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mia Threapleton, just like her mother Kate Winslet, decided to pursue a career as an actress, despite never having attended a proper academy. This in no way penalized her in his own debut, which took place last 2020 thanks to the Italian film Shadows. The film, available on various streaming platforms, is directed by Carlo Lavagna and produced by Matteo Rovere, it is an all-female thriller in which Mia is the protagonist.

The plot sees two sisters Alma, played by Mia, and Alex (Lola Petticrew) who live with their mother in an old abandoned hotel in the woods and from which they are instructed to come out only with the favor of darkness and never cross the forest limits. , under pain of falling prey to the Apocalypse that is devastating the world. Dressed like a fictional Greta Thunberg, the actress remembers her a lot both for physicality and for environmentalist spirit, Mia Threapleton wins everyone over with the intensity of her acting. Today, the Winslet eldest is grappling with a TV series in the Czech Republic and seems more determined than ever to pursue her acting career. But first a walk with mom Kate!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW The story of Lady D’s animalier costume Loading... Advertisements READ NOW The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io