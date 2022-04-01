Entertainment

The photo of Alex Speitzer and Alfie from Emily in Paris is a duel of handsome!

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The truth is that on Monday night, in Rome, the actors let them be their hosts of bvlgari who will shine with the event in which they celebrated 10 years of history of the line octo of watchmaking and the presentation of the Octo Finissimo Ultrathe most recent creation of the maison, with which it obtained its eighth world record in eight consecutive years, thanks to this extraordinary piece of watchmaking.

Alexander Speitzer
Alexander Speitzer

“A dream that seemed impossible: the dream of an eighth consecutive world record for the Octo collection and one that will probably never be surpassed: the creation of the world’s thinnest mechanical watch”, shared Bvlgari in a press release.

“The thinness of this Octo Finissimo UltraAt 1.8mm, it is barely thicker than a sheet of drawing paper, causing an incomparable physical and emotional sensation when worn. An extraordinary mechanical feat that heralds a new era of ultra-thinness.”

In addition to Alexander Speitzer and Lucien Laviscountin the evening the former Spanish soccer player, Iker Casillas, the actor Alessandro Borghithe model lorenzo sutto and the Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Is Lily Collins related to Audrey Hepburn? Are very similar

2 mins ago

‘The House of the Dragon’ will be the summer premiere: There is already an official date for the ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off

13 mins ago

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, hosts of the Met Gala | People | America Edition

25 mins ago

Nicole Kidman’s viral reaction wasn’t because of Will Smith

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button