The photo of Alex Speitzer and Alfie from Emily in Paris is a duel of handsome!

The truth is that on Monday night, in Rome, the actors let them be their hosts of bvlgari who will shine with the event in which they celebrated 10 years of history of the line octo of watchmaking and the presentation of the Octo Finissimo Ultrathe most recent creation of the maison, with which it obtained its eighth world record in eight consecutive years, thanks to this extraordinary piece of watchmaking.

Alexander Speitzer

(Courtesy/Bvlgari)



“A dream that seemed impossible: the dream of an eighth consecutive world record for the Octo collection and one that will probably never be surpassed: the creation of the world’s thinnest mechanical watch”, shared Bvlgari in a press release.

“The thinness of this Octo Finissimo UltraAt 1.8mm, it is barely thicker than a sheet of drawing paper, causing an incomparable physical and emotional sensation when worn. An extraordinary mechanical feat that heralds a new era of ultra-thinness.”

In addition to Alexander Speitzer and Lucien Laviscountin the evening the former Spanish soccer player, Iker Casillas, the actor Alessandro Borghithe model lorenzo sutto and the Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin.