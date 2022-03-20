The photo of Halle Berry’s daughter where she is as tall as her mother at only 14 years old

Halle Berry She is very close to her children, whom she puts ahead of all things. Thus, he recently pointed out balance you have to make between work and your family: “I fight against it because I want my children to grow up and know that they can be parents and that they can have professions that they love at the same time.”

“I try to find a balance, realizing that I’m not always going to have a balance,” she told People. It is common to go to their social networks and find images dedicated to their children.

Now it was the turn of nahla aubryher daughter who she shares with her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry, and who has turned years. Specifically, 14. The actress has published in her honor an image of both walking on the beach with the sunset in the background, accompanied by the text:

“14 years ago, I was lucky enough to give birth to an angel on earth and I called her Nahla Ariela. Honored by your presence and full of joy at the same time! Happy birthday, Nahla boo! “, she dedicates to him.

The photograph, yes, does not show the young woman’s face, as the Oscar winner is used to. And it is that, the protagonist of ‘Wound’ explained in 2019 to Today the reason for this: “I have fought very hard to protect your privacyAnd I just want them to have their life and for it to be theirs alone.”

“They’re going to do that very soon. That’s going to be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that part begins“He said about the moment when his children decided to explore social networks. The actress He also has another 8-year-old son, called Maceo. She has it with her ex-husband Olivier Martínez. He is currently dating Van Huntwith whom there were rumors of marriage.

Halle Berry and conversations about sex with her daughter

Recently, on the occasion of the premiere of ‘Wound’Halle Berry shared an anecdote with The Sun about a awkward conversation with her daughter: “So I had a conversation with my daughter about that, about my sexuality, about my work and how much I had to fight to make the film. I said, ‘It’s totally not appropriate for you, you’re 13 years old. But you’re my daughter, so I really want you to see what I worked so hard on and why I haven’t seen you for so long.”

In the film, the Oscar winner shares scenes having heterosexual and homosexual relationships that did not go unnoticed by her daughter.

Surely you are interested in:

Halle Berry Opens Up About ‘Guilt’ Being a Single Mom and Struggling for Her Acting Career