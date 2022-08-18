The photo of Jennifer Aniston in a bikini at 53 years old where you can see her trick to keep herself

It’s been a long time since the ‘Friends’ years, and it’s been long enough for Jennifer Aniston is more than established as one of the Hollywood legends of the 90s that are still active.

Two decades of success that, however, they don’t seem to have made a dent in his physique, which keeps impeccable and rejuvenated, as if time had not passed. All this without making use of aesthetic touch-ups, and continues to make gala of naturalness that has always characterized him.

And it is that the actress knows how to take good care of herselfas he has shown in his latest Instagram post, where his millions of followers can see What is the secret to stay so well at 53 years old, and the key is to take care of the skin

In his last photo he shows that you can enjoy a sunny day at the beach without putting the health of the skin at risk, one of the factors that best preserves it. This is how he achieves it by wearing an elegant palm hat with sunglasses so that summer does not affect your skin. An excellent combination of styling and protection make you feel great.

And it is that dermatologists agree to avoid the sunespecially on the face, always using sunscreen and other physical resources such as a hat, especially on days as hot as summer and in central hours.

For Aniston, his career is also healthywho after more than 20 years in the world of acting, continues to report success, and new projects that is yet to be released, such as season 3 of ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Murder Mystery 2’the second part of the film he starred in for Netflix in 2019 alongside Adam Sandler, with whom he will repeat, and to whom they are joined by the Spanish Enrique Arcefrom ‘The House of Paper’.

