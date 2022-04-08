The photo of Jennifer Aniston just out of the shower that continues to break records

Actress Jennifer Aniston continues to break the record for ‘likes’ with the photo she recently posted on her Instagram account, where she appears fresh out of the shower and without a drop of makeup, looking beautiful with her face washed. At 53 years old, the interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’, in the iconic series ‘Friends’ is not afraid to show herself without filters to her more than 39 million followers, to share a couple of selfies just out of the shower: in the who wrote “Okay, humidity…come on”.

To add a bit of humor, the actress also uploaded a GIF to her stories of ‘Friends’ co-star Monica yelling “It’s the humidity!” to justify the state of her hair. The purpose of her tousled selfie was to present LolaVie’s ‘Perfecting Leave-In’ treatment, from her line of cosmetic products. It is a leave-in conditioner that hydrates, fights frizz and leaves hair soft thanks to a complex of super-fruits and Jericho rose. It is a vegan product, it does not contain sulfates, silicones or gluten, therefore it can be used by everyone, even with colored hair. It has a moisturizing and repairing effect thanks to the chia seeds it contains and protects from heat, it also fixes the hairstyle with bamboo extract.





The photograph has almost 4 million “likes” and about 30 thousand comments praising Brad Pitt’s ex and flattering her beauty. Although ‘Friends’ stopped broadcasting 18 years ago, and Jennifer Aniston has developed an extensive career as an actress, producer and director, her followers continue to remember her as the innocent ‘Rachel Green’ of the series. “You look very pretty”, one of her followers has commented to her while another has told her “impressive as always, tell me your ‘tricks'” and one of her fans wrote: “I have been in love with you since the 90s and you are still so beautiful as always”.

“Our amazing team put a lot of work into making this line and we’re so proud to say it was made WITHOUT all the bad stuff: we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, vegan and of course CRUELTY FREE because we love our animals.” ”, Jennifer Aniston has written on her social networks about the products of her ‘Lola Vie’ line, which she launched on the market in November of last year.

In the 1990s, Jennifer Aniston gained worldwide recognition on the television series ‘Friends’. Lhe interpretation of ‘Rachel Green’ made her win an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and an Actors Guild Award, and earn a million dollars per episode in the last two seasons, but the most important thing is that it made her stay in everyone’s mind as a television icon of that decade. A few days ago they announced that ‘The Morning Show’ would be renewed for a new season, the third in this case. The successful series of Apple Tv has meant a renewed air in the career of the actress. Additionally, she has been honored with SAG, Critics Choice, and Emmy Awards.