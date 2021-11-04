The photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles together with Cop26

What happens when you put the royal family and Hollywood together? Well the result is a photo that portrays Leonardo DiCaprio in conversation with Prince Charles and the stylist Stella McCartney who already promises to be the most iconic of Cop26. D.from October 31 to November 12, Cop26 is held in Glasgow, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, and among the many guests there is obviously a great deployment of the royal family (from the queen’s video message to the appearance of William and Kate) up to personalities who have distinguished themselves in some way in their battle against climate change.

Among these is Stella McCarteny, the designer invited to present the exhibition Future of fashion: an innovation conversation with Stella McCartney, set up at the Kelvingrove art gallery to talk about sustainable fashion and its new materials. From the world’s first vegan football boots (Paul Pogba and adidas by Stella McCartney), to regenerative cotton by SÖKT AŞ, the exhibition was a success, also considering the two guests of honor present in the room.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Charles and Stella McCarteny, 3 November – Glasgow OWEN HUMPHREYSGetty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles were photographed as they introduce themselves, shaking hands, and chatting with the stylist about the great event that everyone has been called to participate in. As Elle France reports, while the prince said he found the exhibition “informative and inspiring”, Leonardo DiCaprio was surprised that Stella McCartney is “the only person in the fashion world to do so”.

The two proved so, once again, their commitment to the environment. On the other hand, Prince Charles has always been a strong supporter of the cause, so much so that as early as 1970 he gave his first speech aimed at warning people about climate change. In 1985 he then began converting his Gloucestershire farm to organic, also demonstrating his dedication in practice. The same goes for Leonardo DiCaprio who when he was only 24 years old, in 1998, founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to support organizations and initiatives dedicated to the sustainable future of our planet. Today the actor goes even further and just a few months ago he announced that he had become a consultant and investor of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two start-ups of cultured meat. Yes, Prince Charles and Leo are among our favorite superheroes to save the world.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Charles and Stella McCarteny, 3 November – Glasgow OWEN HUMPHREYSGetty Images

