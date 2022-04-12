the photo of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos that many believed impossible

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have become their respective clubs’ most important players during their time in Spain, which has made them great rivals on and off the pitch.

It is that the two players were the captains of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​teams that historically have an enmity and which, in turn, are the most important clubs in the country.

For this reason, it was very common to see images of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in the middle of an argument when they coincided in the Clásico, which clearly showed that there was not a great friendship between them, but respect for colleagues.

Now the athletes were signed by the same French team, PSG, which meant that they had to put aside their differences and unite for the common good of winning several tournaments for their new club.

For this reason, many fans were surprised when the first images appeared of their interactions on the pitch, with the same uniform, in which they can be seen in the middle of a hug or encouraging each other in a bad game.

The relationship between Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos

The first called up by PSG was Ramos, who moved his entire family to the French capital and was very well received by fans, who hoped his arrival would improve the team’s chances of winning a championship.

A few days later, the incorporation of Messi was announced, so the shirt of the two was promoted in the club’s official stores, while the Spaniard welcomed his new partner.

After that, they took advantage of their encounters in matches to encourage each other, in addition to supporting each other in difficult times, especially for Ramos, who suffered an injury which kept him away from the field for several weeks.