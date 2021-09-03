The photo of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Venice in love

“Sincere, spontaneous, beautiful but not too much, a little nostalgic. A photo collection I wish they were the travel diary of one of those holidays that you remember for a lifetime. My name is Federica Romagnoli and I have prepared for you an album of memories from the near future, a bouquet of inspirational shots, a collection of images that reflect ours #MCmood.

Who am I? A crazy curious, one who looks at a photo and begins to wonder “how nice, who are they?”, “I would like to be there”, “who knows where they go”, “but what do they do?”, “Because who took it It was there?”. I enjoy listening to Dolly Parton’s music as much as ASAP Rocky’s. My favorite thing to do in the winter is to go to the movies, and in the summer to look out the window. The volume of the car or the TV must always be an even number, otherwise I feel bad. I never dress all in black. I don’t know how to cook but I love to eat. I hate the noise that chewed bananas make and I love waiting at airport arrivals. The glass is always half full.