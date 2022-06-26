The photo of Ricky Martin’s son who goes around the world

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the best known and most listened to artists in the world. He has more than three decades of experience in the industry behind him and in parallel formed his family, once he confessed his sexual orientation to the world.

The truth is Ricky Martin She is currently very happy with her husband, the Swedish artist Jwan Yosef and together they have in common two children Renn and Lucía. Before meeting him and falling in love with her, the singer had already been the mother of her two oldest children, the twins Valentino and Mateo.

Related news

Last weekend Father’s Day was celebrated all over the world and it was precisely Jwan Yosef who decided to share a photo with their son Renn with the fans of the couple. “How amazing it is to be a dad. Father’s Day. Baby Renn,” wrote the plastic artist and Ricky Martin He replied immediately: “My life.”

Jwan Yosef and Renn. Source: instagram @jwanyosef

The amazing thing about posting Jwan Yosef was the enormous similarity that Renn has with Ricky Martin at the time when he was a child and was taking his first steps in the world of music within the group ‘Menudo’. The singer’s fans immediately reacted to the photo and let him know.

Jwan Yosef and Renn. Source: instagram @jwanyosef

“Oh my gosh little baby Ricky! Adorable”; “Renn is Ricky Martin in the 90s”; “Just like Ricky”; “My God, it’s seeing Ricky”; “A beauty and similar to Ricky, a hottie!”; “Mini Ricky”; “It’s Ricky’s face”; “The eyes Ricky’s”; “It’s Ricky! Same”, and “A mini Ricky; beautiful”; were some comments that the publication received.