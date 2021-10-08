the photo of Sean Preston and Jayden grown up

Do you remember Sean Preston and Jayden, Britney Spears’ two adorable blonde and smiling babies? Here their current version is (almost) unrecognizable. Perhaps, given that Britney still looks like a little girl to us, we find it hard to imagine her two children as full-grown teenagers, but the reality is this and the two former puppies have become men.

There photo that portrays Sean Preston and Jayden now grown up was published by Eddie Morales, a friend of the two boys’ father and Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline. In the shot Morales poses in the center while Sean Preston and Jayden stand on the sides. The eldest, Sean is 16, with long hair and a striking resemblance to his father Kevin Federline at his age. For her part Jayde, the youngest who is 15 years old, has a curly lock of blond hair and her fine smile with a sweet expression is reminiscent of a very young Britney. The second son, just like his mother, is also a great music lover and during the meeting documented by Morales he performed a little sonata on the piano, thrilling everyone.

“They like sports and being outdoors. They also love music, like their mum, although they usually listen to rap and EDM, like their dad. Preston in particular is a huge fan of synths and likes to play games. to deejay in his spare time “a source told Us Weekly about the passions of the boys. Despite the separation of the parents in 2007, Sean Preston and Jayden’s relationship with Britney he remained very close and the two, according to the source, love their mom as much as she loves them.

The mutual affection can also be deduced from the last post that Britney Spears had published on Instagram with the two last March, where she writes: “I know … I know … it’s very difficult for any mother, especially to see children grow up like this. hurry !!!! I haven’t published photos of them for a while because they are the age where they want to express their identity and I understand it perfectly …. But I did everything to make this nice change and guess what .. . Finally they let me post !!! Now I don’t feel excluded anymore and I’m going to celebrate…. Oh shit, I guess fantastic moms don’t do it… Ok instead I’ll read a book !!!! “. Having a mom like Britney she can be heavy at times due to a lot of media attention, but certainly a lot of fun as she proves to be much more than “a fantastic mom”. And here’s to say: looking at how her two Sean Presto and Jayden have grown up, Britney definitely seems to have made the biggest (pop) hit ever.

