The photo of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift that is about to ‘break’ the like counter on Instagram – Javi Ambite and La Megamana

“Next comes one of this week’s heroes who is almost, almost, almost breaking the like counter this week”, This is how Javi Embite started in ‘La Megamana’, what he was going to tell us before playing that great song by Selena Gomez, ‘Single Soon’, which we have been playing for you for several weeks on MegaStarFM and Which is a complete hit. ,Can you imagine meeting your best friend thanks to your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend? Well, this is what happened to them, nothing more and nothing less Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift“The presenter of this station’s morning show continued.

“They met more than a decade ago when they were living a love story with Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively, of the Jonas Brothers. In fact, Selena and Taylor were brother-in-law before they were friends, A double date took place during a Jonas Brothers concert in 2008. Months later, the lovers prevailed, but the friendship between them is still a reality today.“, he continued, before pointing to a photo shared by Selena to her Instagram feed of her making it very loud: “15 years of friendship in the photo with 15 million likes, “This is one of the most ‘liked’ non-sports photos of 2023. Because the truth is, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo don’t make it easy to get ‘likes’ on Instagram.”

