The photo of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad and Angelina, who went viral

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They have six children together, three adopted and three biological, which, over time and as they grew older, began to become very popular. Without a doubt, the teen star of the family is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

The teenager is currently 16 years old, but in the past she gained a lot of prominence because since she was very young she was encouraged to make her own decisions regarding herself and her tastes. So much so that when she was just a girl she felt more identified with a more manly style and she began to change the way she dressed.

Shiloh and Angelina.

The same Angelina Jolie visited Oprah’s show and said that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt she perceived herself as male, wanted to wear male clothing, and had asked to be called John. But that was in the past, because in 2021 the young woman surprised her by accompanying her mother to some events and even wearing a dress that the movie star herself had worn for an Oscar.

Since then, the young woman began to set a trend with each of her choices when it came to dressing. A few weeks ago she was captured by the paparazzi sporting pink hair and in a matter of minutes she grabbed the attention of all the news portals.

However, on this occasion and after some videos of her dancing urban style in an incredible way were revitalized on social networks, Shiloh He became a trend again for a photo of him from a few months ago accompanying his mother on a very special trip.

The daughter of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie It was captured on a postcard that the actress herself shared on her Instagram account and that dates back to a trip to Southeast Asia, more precisely to Cambodia, with the aim of learning about her brother Madox Jolie-Pitt’s foundation.

The postcard that Angelina Jolie shared.

The foundation was created by Brad Y Angeline in 2003 under the name of his adopted son and with the aim of reducing poverty in the country where today’s teenager was born. From there, the movie star decided to share some postcards and captured her daughter with the most casual look, jogging and a black sport shirt.

“A few days in Cambodia, among the warm local people, and I feel that my soul recovers. This has always been a special country for me and our family,” he wrote. Angeline in the photo where you can see it very close to Shiloh.