The photo of the armless mannequin that “reveals the staging” of the Covid wards? A 2020 demonstration

The image is circulating of a Covid ward where two health workers would be taking care not of a human being, but of a mannequin. According to users who are sharing it, it would be yet another proof of the “fake pandemic”. According to some users, the mannequin would be used to pretend that there are patients to pocket money for hospitals and healthcare workers. It is a completely decontextualized image, coming from Canada, to spread a conspiracy theory.

For those in a hurry

The image is not about an event that happened in Italy.

The image is not about a TV report to claim that there are Covid patients in intensive care.

The image concerns a report from April 2020, released by a Canadian broadcaster, to show the public how Covid patients are treated by healthcare professionals.

Analyses

Nicola Franzoni, known for the No Green Pass events in Rome and for some Open Fact-checking articles (here and here), publishes a screenshot with the photo of the two health workers and the mannequin bearing the following text: “Guys, but why we make these mistakes. The mannequin is without arm. I told you a thousand times to be careful, then even the geezers notice it. but how do you work? ».

The source of the screenshot is the post from user Simone, published on 7 December 2021:

User reactions

From reading the comments and sharing of the posts, we note that according to users it would be a demonstration that the current emergency situation is all a farce. According to user Salvatore, the drama would be used to get money:

RIDICULOUS !!!! PUT THE MANNEQUINS ALSO TO TAKE 9700 EUROS PER DAY FOR EVERY PERSON IN INTENSIVE !!! PERSONAAAAA ??????… ALWAYS AND ONLY MONEY MONEY MONEY.

User Mary writes:

INTENSIVE TREATMENT TO COLLAPSE ?????? BUT THE ARM OF THE MANNEQUIN…. THEY HAVE FORGOTTEN IT !! SHAME !! SEND #speranza AND #Draghi SOLD !!

The image was also widely shared by other users, resulting in numerous interactions.

One of the posts with over 600 shares.

It is not about Italy

Through an image search, we encounter the same scene in a screenshot published on October 6, 2021 in a tweet @ 2Mesures account:

Here is the complete image reported by the tweet, but to provide useful information in search of the source is another screenshot.

The tweet is in French, and it is the second screenshot that gives us the clue to continue the search: at the bottom left we find a box with the inscription Québec, the name of the city of the homonymous French-speaking region of Canada.

The origin of the image

Thanks to the geographical detail, we are able to find the origin of the image: a service published on April 18, 2020 by Radio-Canada.ca registered with theInstitut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie of Québec (IUCPQ), where the protocol that doctors and health professionals had to follow for Covid patients was simulated. Here are the details that confirm, without a shadow of a doubt, that it is the same scene:

Radio-Canada.ca itself was forced to deny the negationist narratives, which exploited their service, through an article of 9 October 2021. To deal with a similar case were the colleagues of Reuters, regarding the filming of a training of health workers.

Conclusions

The image does not concern Italy at all, but above all it does not in any way concern a Covid patient or a television recording of a fully operational Covid ward. It also appears that the scene was filmed in April 2020 in Canada, taken from a service where the protocol of health workers was shown during the treatment of a patient.

Clarification: no, the missing arm is not that of the fake silicone arm used by the dentist No Vax.

This article contributes to a Facebook project to fight fake news and disinformation on its social platforms. Read here for more information on our partnership with Facebook.

Read also: