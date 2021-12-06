The photo of the M1 Max shown by Apple hid a detail. M1 Max Duo will arrive

After announcing the M1 Pro and M1 Max, many wondered if the ease with which Apple was able to scale its M1 SoC would lead to even more powerful desktop processors. In fact, we remind you that at the moment, after the MacBook Air, the 24 “iMacs and the new 14” and 16 “MacBook Pro, the larger iMacs are still missing, those on which an even larger processor than what should end up. has been put on recent professional notebooks.

The first “x-rays” of the M1 Max SoCs have removed the veils on what Apple has tried to keep hidden during the presentation, namely the presence of an interconnection area that allows you to use multiple dies to compose a larger SoC, with a structure very similar to the one that also used AMD for its Threadripper.

The choice is absolutely logical and sensible: M1 Max has 57 billion transistors and is a very difficult SoC to produce given the area, the only way to be able to have few production waste without giving up graphics cores or computational cores. is to take two M1 Max dies and handle them as if they were a single processor.

M1 Max is already ready for this, even if from the photos of the die that Apple showed during the presentation it did not seem: the interconnection part was in fact hidden, a hypothesis that had been raised even a few hours after the presentation but which is now confirmed .

However, it should be borne in mind that the image shown during presentations does not correspond to the exact photograph of the processor “uncovered”: Today a chip has several layers, and the thick top layer is the one that manages the power supply.

The photo, visible below, is a sort of union of the various modules that is done in photoshop, modules that may be found on different levels in the same positions.

The only real photograph of an SoC is the one obtained by physically scratching the chip, which obviously requires the sacrifice of a processor and which is not always beautiful to look at.

The real photo of Apple M1

Apple, in its work of assembling the photo to be shown, has obviously omitted the detail that would have started a huge number of speculations.

Hector Martin, the one who is trying to bring native linux to Mac M1 is perhaps today one of the greatest connoisseurs of the Apple M1 architecture (except of course for those who designed it), and saw that the M1 Max integrates an IRQ controller that could handle a maximum of two dies.

For this reason, although there is talk of a version with four M1 Max joined together, this hypothesis would be excluded at the moment, at least on an M1 basis.

If an SoC ever arrives that will put together 4 dies on the same chip this will be a later version, certainly not the M1: to be able to realize it now the only solution would be to put a new external IRQ controller, a solution that however would lead to a huge series of contraindications.

M1 Max is the only SoC that has the interconnection part, and it will be the only one that can therefore be doubled: a hypothetical M1 Max Duo will come to have 20 CPU cores, 64 graphics cores and 32 Neural engines, for a total of 114 billion transistors to which must be added those necessary for the interconnection part.