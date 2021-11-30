the photo of the past to congratulate the twin children

Julia Roberts has always kept a certain reserve about her private life but in the last few hours she has made an exception. The twin children have turned 17 and for the occasion on social media he shared a sweet shot of the past in their company.

Julia Roberts is one of the most loved Hollywood divas in the world, every time she appears on an international red carpet she enchants everyone with her breathtaking beauty, her dazzling smile and her timeless charm, so much so that, despite being over 50, continues to be an undisputed icon of splendor. We are used to seeing her at official events and in films but, when it comes to private life, she prefers to keep a certain reserve. On her social profile, however, she made an exception and for the first time she showed herself in a very sweet mother version alongside her twin children.

The dedication for the twin children

Mum is always mum, even when she is an internationally renowned star and Julia Roberts proved it in the last few hours. Usually he never posts sweet family portraits on social media, he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but he recently made a small exception for a special event. The twin children born from the marriage with the second husband Daniel Moder, Hazel PatriciaAndPhinnaeus Walter, they turned 17 and for the occasion they received a social dedication from the mother diva.

Julia Roberts as a young man after giving birth

Under the motto of “The sweetest 17 years of my life“, Julia Roberts posted her first photo as a mother. To congratulate the twins, she reopened the box of memories, sharing with her followers a snapshot of the past, to be precise when she had just given birth. The actress appears in the background with a very young face, while in the foreground are Hazel and Phinnaeaus as babies wearing matching woolen hats. Although the image is a little blurry, that was enough to drive the fans crazy, who could not help less than appreciating Julia’s tenderness.