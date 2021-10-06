the photo of Valentine’s Day!

Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky they literally blew up the social network Instagram with a photo posted to celebrate the day of Valentine’s day.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, taken from the star’s page Marvel Cinematic Universe, the shot has earned in a very short time the beauty of over two million likes, a number destined to rise in the next few hours.

For the uninitiated, Elsa Pataky (pseudonym of Elsa Lafuente Medianu), is a Spanish actress and film producer born in Madrid in ’76: you might remember her in the role of Elena Neves in the series The Fast and the Furious, but she also appeared in the cult Snakes on a Plane with Samuel L. Jackson e in the war-movie 12 Soldiers, played by her husband. She has been linked to Thor’s interpreter since December 2010, and since then the couple have had three children: India Rose, born in 2012 and the twins Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014.

Loading... Advertisements

Recall that Chris Hemsworth is currently filming Thor: Love & Thunder, fourth installment of the stand-alone saga of the God of Thunder and direct sequel to the events of Avengers: Endgame. As confirmed by the latest photos from the set, the film written and directed by Taika Waititi will also include the participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The film will be released in 2022 as an integral part of Phase 4 of the MCU.