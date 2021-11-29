the photo on Instagram is full of likes

Alexandra Daddario she is one of the most popular young actresses of recent years, not only for her indisputable acting skills but also for her overwhelming beauty that is often and willingly showcased with provocative shots on social networks.

In one of the latest images published a few hours ago, the extraordinary actress shows herself paired with the his trusty little dog Gerry with the frowning face of a desperate housewife. The Baywatch star wears a provocative corset that shows off her overflowing breasts but at the same time, she also holds some gloves and a sponge, as if she were going to bathe her 4-legged friend.

Naturally, in a very short time, this ironic and very sensual shot, has collected a lot of likes, proving once again the incredible following of the young actress on social networks network.

Already in the past a topless shot of Alexandra Daddario was full of likes and apparently, the actress continues to be particularly well disposed towards fans, often sharing very hot images. By the way, Alexandra Daddario seems well disposed towards cinecomics, and very soon we could see her in the role of a sexy superheroine. Which are you betting on? Tell us your predictions in the comment section.