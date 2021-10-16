On November 12, Ryan Gosling turned 40 and the hope of seeing in the Instagram feed a cuddly dedication by his Eva Mendes tickled our hearts, despite the awareness of being faced with a rather remote possibility (together since 2011, the Eva and Ryan’s only couple appearance dates back to the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012 ed). Without too many surprises, no photos from their quarantine with daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4 or of a multi-story cake inspired by the golden scorpion of the iconic Drive jacket of the birthday boy mixed with colorful unicorns to please even the small at home. But Eva Mendes did not leave us dry-mouthed, posting a photo of her during a facial that some have called “trick or treat” for its creepy nature and others “revolutionary” (a bit like the Vampire Facial just to stay in the Halloween theme).

Eva Mendes and the photo on Instagram that shocked the fans

In the “indicted” photo, Eva proudly shows the seven needles stuck in the skin of her neck while in the caption she praises her reference salon, the Beauty Villa Vergara of the dermatologist Marina Vergara, defined as her “happy place” and a home where you can relax “while you are tortured by the best of the best”. Treatment based on the principle of acupuncture is called Mono Threads, and would be able to regenerate collagen and activate a firming effect of the skin subject to sagging (and the sub-chin we know is one of the regions most at risk). TO People, the dermatologist explained that the needles are made of an absorbable crystalline polymer, polydioxanone, which are inserted under the skin in a cross-linked structure to achieve maximum effect and quickly redefine the jaw line.

The photo is creepy but Eva assures, replying to the comments of the post, that the treatment does not hurt, and she says that she has “a low pain threshold”, explaining that “it seems more invasive than it is”. Also because, as confirmed by the Yale dermatology professor a Health.com, Mona Gohara, “the procedure looks painful but is usually done with anesthetic cream.” Less expensive and less invasive than a surgical facelift, i Mono Threadsaccording to the expert, they would offer the advantage of an immediate and evident increase in collagen even if “the effects of lifting and defining the jaw last only about a year”. The important thing is to rely on certified professionals, dermatologists or cosmetic surgeons, because it is a treatment that “requires precision and a deep understanding of anatomy”. For the heart family photo we have to wait, but also his trick or treat it’s not that bad.

