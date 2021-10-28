the photo on social networks without veils

Stallone is an iconic character. And everything related to his private life has always aroused great interest

The iconic characters played by are countless Sylvester Stallone on the big screen. The actor is one of the most loved ever. Both among the elderly and among the younger generations. A true myth. That oozes muscle and strength from all pores.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​the career

For some it will always be Rocky. For others, however, it is Rambo. Or, for the younger ones, Barney Ross from “The Mercenaries”. But for everyone it is, indisputably a Hollywood myth. Sylvester Stallone has never hidden his passion for important cars. His car ride to the tune of “No easy way out” in Rocky IV, after the death of his friend / rival Apollo Creed, is a cult.

Not just the Rocky and Rambo epics. Or, the more recent one of “The Mercenaries”. Sylvester Stallone is one of the longest-running and most popular actors on the Hollywood scene. He’ll be 75 in July, but he won’t give up an inch. And for some time he has also launched a career as a director.

Nicknamed “Sly”, in addition to the three sagas, some of his cult films are “Cobra”, “The Specialist”, “Supervised Special”, “Tango & Cash” and “Escape to Victory”, where he plays alongside football myths such as Pele. His name has been among the celebrities of the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles since June 14, 1984.

The new “flame” of Sly

Stallone, therefore, is an iconic character. And everything related to his private life has always aroused great interest. Let's remember, for example, in 2012 the death of his son Sage. Fortunately, sifting through social networks we see Sly happy and smiling. With its new "flame".

Stallone bought one Chevrolet Corvette C8 Cabriolet blue. The famous actor moved from California to Florida in the second half of last year, so he decided the best way to inaugurate his new home would be with the American sportswoman in the garage.

Stallone’s Corvette is painted in Rapid Blue and features 5-spoke Spectra Gray aluminum wheels. Fueled by petrol, it is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine that develops 497 horsepower and maximum torque of 630 Nm, associated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Chevrolet Corvette can therefore reach 100 km / h in less than 3.5 seconds and its top speed is 312 km / h.