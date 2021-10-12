the photo on social networks without veils

The legendary actor has chosen a car that perfectly embodies the American style. And the photos on Facebook were filled with interactions.

For someone it will always be Rocky. For others, however, it is Rambo. Or, for the younger ones, Barney Ross from “The Mercenaries”. But for everyone it is, indisputably a Hollywood myth. Sylvester Stallone has never hidden his passion for important cars. His car ride to the tune of “No easy way out” in Rocky IV, after the death of his friend / rival Apollo Creed, is a cult.

Sly’s career

Not just the epics of Rocky and Rambo. Or, the more recent one of “The Mercenaries”. Sylvester Stallone is one of the longest-running and most popular actors on the Hollywood scene. He’ll be 75 in July, but he won’t give up an inch. And for some time he has also launched a career as a director.

Nicknamed “Sly”, in addition to the three sagas, some of his cult films are “Cobra”, “The Specialist”, “Supervised Special”, “Tango & Cash” and “Escape to Victory”, where he plays alongside football myths such as Pele.

His name has been among the celebrities of the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles since June 14, 1984. A life of great successes, but also of pain. The biggest one, the death of his son Sage, in 2012. Stallone has never hidden his passion for motors. Sifting through social media it is possible to find some Facebook posts from a few weeks ago. Shots of Sylvester Stallone with his new car, the Chevrolet Corvette. A brand and a model that have made the history of the United States of America. And that Sly couldn’t let it get away.

The Italian stallion and the Chevrolet Corvette

The eighth generation of the Chevrolet Corvette it was accompanied by a configuration unprecedented to date, namely the central engine. Throughout its history the American sports car has resorted to a block located on the front axle, but this time the brand’s engineers have opted for a drastic change and it seems they have hit the mark as the car’s sales are very positive and even some actors have noticed the two-seater.

Stallone bought a blue Chevrolet Corvette C8 Cabriolet. The famous actor moved from California to Florida in the second half of last year, so he decided that the best way to inaugurate his new home would be with the American sportswoman in the garage. This was purchased from the Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac dealership in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, whose handlers were responsible for delivering the car to Stallone himself.

Everything is immortalized on Facebook, in which Stallone poses with the owner of the dealership and his wife. Stallone’s Corvette is painted in Rapid Blue and features 5-spoke Spectra Gray aluminum wheels. Fueled by petrol and powered by a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that develops 497 horsepower and a maximum torque of 630 Nm, associated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Chevrolet Corvette can therefore catch up the 100 km / h in less than 3.5 seconds and its top speed is 312 km / h.