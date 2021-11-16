The photo set confirms the return of Sylvester Stallone in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Coming from a well received vocal performance like King Shark suicide squadSylvester Stallone has once again leaped into another world of superheroes as he reunites with James Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Oscar nominee took to Instagram to confirm he had signed up to reprise the role of Ravager Captain Stakar Ogord, which MCU fans last saw during Yondu’s memorable funeral and mid-credits scene. . The third installment of Marvel Studios is currently in production. The science fiction comedy will start on May 5, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Again written and directed by James Jean. Features the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Bom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel as they reprise their roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket and Groot . They are joined by MCU newcomers Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukudi Ioji in the lead role.

Plot details on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It’s still kept secret, but it likely includes the search for the missing Gamora team, which is suddenly left after Thanos is finally defeated. Gunn also previously confirmed that Bradley Cooper’s Rocket will play a major role in the upcoming trilogy

The space travel team was recently seen in 2019 Avengers: Endgame They are joined by Thor Chris Hemsworth during the final moments of the film. For this reason, some Guardians of the Galaxy Stars like Pratt, Bautista and Gillan will appear in it Thor: Love and thunder.