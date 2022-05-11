The photo that excited us and is far from being

Cruz Azul’s Twitter account has ‘played’ with our feelings and it is that seeing Charly Rodríguez training More than one has questioned whether he will be back for the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals against Tigres.

In the photo you can see the midfielder in La Noria training with the ball, although he does it alone. Of course, that is good news, but not enough to think that he will be ready for the Ida match against the felines and even for the Vuelta.

Inside The Machine they assure that it will not be before the Semifinalsso Juan Reynoso will have to suffer and at the same time resort to what he has done since Charly was injured last April 8 while playing the duel against Mazatlán FC.

What was Charly Rodríguez’s injury?

The midfielder had to change after trying to continue on the field of play and then not being able to continue, which quickly set off the alarms in Cruz Azul, and he did not fail, because the prognosis was catastrophic, since He suffered a fibular fissure in his right leg with a recovery time of approximately 6 weeks.

Juan Reynoso, coach of the Celestes, has openly accepted that it has been a very sensitive loss, but the good thing is that his return to the courts is getting closer, although the lack of minutes will make him return from less to more, only everything will depend on how far the team can go in the Liguilla.

