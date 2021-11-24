the photo that explains who the tennis player really is – Libero Quotidiano





Jannik Sinner he enjoyed a few days away from the tennis and media circuit to take refuge in his beloved mountains with old friends. Although this month of November is full of commitments and emotions, the South Tyrolean tennis player wanted to dedicate some time to his loved ones, before resuming preparation for the Davis Cup.





Sinner deserved a few days off after Atp Finals in which he was recalled at the last for the injury of Matteo Berrettini, however, giving a show and touching the company against Daniil Medvedev. Jannik finished the season in the top-10 – a wonderful starting point for someone of his age for the next season. Friday will start the last engagement of the year, that of the Davis Cup: Italy’s hopes against the United States are above all placed on him, given that Berrettini was forced to forfeit.

Before returning to training, however, Sinner allowed himself a bit of rest: on Sunday he attended the match of theAFC Sexten, a company for which he played football as a teenager (while he was also engaged in tennis and skiing). After the game Jannik went into the locker room to chat with several former teammates as well as his childhood friends. Then the promise to come back for a group pizza once the Davis Cup is over. “We talk a lot about him here – said the president of Sexten, Wolfram Egarter to Corriere del Veneto – we are very proud of what he is doing because when he comes back he is always the same person”.



