the PHOTO that is driving the web crazy

Carolina Stramare returns with her mind to the summer season and shows off shots in truly dizzying costumes: the body of the former Miss Italy is perfect.

It was one of the most fascinating and loved Miss Italy of these yearsand it is no coincidence that it continues to be very popular on social networks. Carolina Stramare, on Instagram, is now a well-rounded celebrity.

Over 300 thousand followers for hera number destined to grow further for the 23-year-old, also because she is now closely tied to the world of football. This season, Carolina is the godmother of the Serie B championship. But there is more. The rumors of recent times would indicate that it is her the girlfriend of the player of the moment, Dusan Vlahovic, fresh off his transfer to Juventus.

Remaining indifferent to its charm, after all, is extremely difficult. Longtime fans of her on the web know this well, and they continue to admire her and gasp.

Carolina Stramare, heart attack perspectives in costume: magnificent curves everywhere, the ‘Italian Megan Fox’ is statuesque

Carolina puts more of her own with some shots with which she returns to summer in mind. A long series of photos in which she performs in costume, showing off a statuesque body to say the least.

Carolina draws applause with her slender and sinuous silhouette, and with the magnificence of her curves, to say the least explosive. From whatever angle you look at her, her bikini body is truly perfect.

Deadly neckline, tapered legs, crazy B-side. Carolina’s sensual charm takes no prisoners and bewitches the people of Instagram, the likes and comments of followers are wasted.

At this point, Juventus fans are hoping that Vlahovic’s ‘muse’ will continue to inspire him even now that he has changed his shirt.