Angelina Jolie she couldn’t be more proud. The 17-year-old daughter Zahara was admitted to the Spelman College in Atlanta and in a few months he will start the freshman courses. To make it known is the actress herself, who a few hours ago shared a photo of her daughter along with her new companions on her social networks.





Brad Pitt vs Angelina Jolie: one more court defeat













Angelina Jolie, daughter Zahara has been admitted to college: the photo that makes the actress proud





“Zahara with her Spelman companions!” writes Angelina Jolie. “Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member become one of the Spelman girls. ‘





The girl, born in Ethiopia on January 8, 2005 and later adopted by the Jolie-Pitt spouses, will attend the oldest liberal arts college for black girls belonging to the HBCU, the Historically black colleges and universities. It is in fact a university born before the Civil Rights Act 1964 against racial segregation and specifically designed to provide high-level education to African American communities, once excluded from the higher education system.





Of course with the family’s financial possibilities, Zahara could have applied to any university, but attending Spelman has a clear political significance. Almost as a prelude to the girl’s future interest in humanitarian causes. And who knows if Jolie’s daughter is destined to become a civil rights activist like her mother in a few years.











Last updated: Monday 1 August 2022, 6:01 pm







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED