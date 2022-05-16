the photo that shocks the Web!

We no longer present Khloé Kardashian! A renowned influencer, the main interested party saw her notoriety explode by participating in the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” with her famous family. To date, it is in their new show called “The Kardashians” that the businesswoman shines with panache. Once again, his sentimental situation was put in the spotlight…

As a reminder, the young woman has definitively broken with Tristan Thompson, after discovering the countless infidelities of the latter. Yet at the start of their relationship, Khloé Kardashian claims to have “felt good” and ” safe “ by his side. A feeling that quickly dissipated over time…“I remember when he cheated on me just before I gave birth and I still got to have him in the delivery room. So yes, it may look strange from the outside, but when my daughter watches my videos, these videos will be so pure and perfect”, confessed Khloé Kardashian for Good Morning America.

“She wants to get skinny or what?”

Despite the ups and downs, Kim Kardashian’s sister assures that the sportsman is all the same “a good father” and ” a good person “. “He’s just not the guy for me,” thus concluded the star. The latest news, the ex-daughter-in-law of Caitlyn Jenner would always be a heart to take. But never mind! His family life comes first… But in recent months, many of his admirers have been alerted to his weight loss. For them, their idol would go through a bad patch.

This Monday, May 16, 2022, Khloé Kardashian has also fueled speculation about his state of health. On Instagram, North’s aunt immortalized herself with an alluring fuchsia ensemble. Facing the camera, “Koko” proudly displayed his thin and very muscular silhouette… But it was not to the taste of a handful of Internet users.

“Someone give him something to eat… It’s urgent here”,“She wants to go skinny or what?” “, “She is unrecognizable… WTF”, “I don’t like this photo… It is not her basic morphology, that she stops hurting herself”, “Horrible, this shot does not make me happy. dream everything. On the contrary, it reveals a malaise” can we read in the thread of the comments of his post. For her part, Khloé Kardashian preferred to ignore the criticism…

