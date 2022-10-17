The photo that we will show our daughters: Hailey and Selena break with the myth of women who compete

Within the pop scene, there are historical milestones, of greater or lesser importance, that we all remember: the kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards; six years later, at the same ceremony, the unexpected and unnecessary presence of Kanye West on stage while Taylor Swift collected her award for Best Female Music Video to boycott his happiness (although, later we would learn that the boycott was only for himself). ) or, a few weeks ago, the moment starring Bella Hadid parading in a dress created on site and signed by Coperni. And that it was possible thanks to the research of Manuel Torres, who imagined a textile made with cotton fibers suspended in a solution which, after a few minutes in contact with the body, hardens and transforms into fabric.

We have chosen these three events, but we could have cited many others. What is more than likely is that they have also happened during the last twenty years. Because the world has changed a lot (and for the better) in some aspects. And although the setbacks are evident and undeniable, we have also learned a lot in all this time: fewer and fewer people in the world feel threatened when someone else proudly says they are a feministand diversity is no longer a wish but a reality in more and more areas of our lives.

However, unfounded, unfair and harmful ideas, installed from the beginning in our collective unconscious, refuse to leave us. One of them, a perception that you have probably received as a mantra, is that women hate each other, they are competitive with each other. The reality is that women are people too, and as such, they have better and worse relationships with other women and men. Even so, history has left us numerous examples of sorority. Or put another way: it has certified what we already sensed: that we have always been a great support for each other; in difficult moments, but also of enjoymentWe have been close. And in the bathroom queue; especially there.