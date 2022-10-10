the photo with all his daughters reunited

Already a month ago at the meeting of all the new students in Los Angeles, mom Angelina Jolie could barely hold back her tears. Now that daughter Zahara has packed her bags for Atlanta the emotion is even more evident. In the photos of the 17-year-old’s first day at Spelman College, here are mom and daughter hugging each other with shining eyes. On campus to support her sister in her new adventure, the other pink shares of the Jolie-Pitt clan, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, just turned 14.

Back to school slides from the Jolie-Pitt house that immediately went viral also because it is not so common to see the 47-year-old’s daughters together. After Maddox, 20, who has been studying in South Korea at Yonsei University in Seoul since summer 2019, now it’s up to Zahara to start university. The young woman, born in Ethiopia on January 8, 2005, moved to Atlanta in the State of Georgia where she will follow the lessons of Spelman College, a women’s university of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), a global leader in the education of the African American community and considered a pioneer. diamond for tolerance and inclusion activism. Accompanying her, a super proud Angelina (with her father Brad, in recent days in Venice for the Venice Film Festival, relations are still “nebulous”) and her sisters Shiloh and Vivienne. All four embrace, are moved and rejoice in the new chapter in the life of the big sis.

For her first day at university, Zahara opted for an evergreen look, jeans and an olive green t-shirt. Same outfit for her sisters: Vivienne sported a gray t-shirt while Shiloh a Maneskin sweatshirt, which she may have bought at the band’s concert at the Circus Maximus where she was spotted singing the hits of the Damiano & Co band at the top of her voice in July. mom Angie. The #proudmom, as always impeccable with a sleeveless beige dress and curl on the décolleté. “Zahara with her Spelman classmates! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member become one of the Spelman girls,” Jolie wrote on Instagram in a rare post dedicated to private life in his (busy) Instagram account. Mother’s heart.

